The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has a new D.A.R.E. instructor and she's the first female to instruct the class in two decades.
Sarah Riggle will soon walk the halls of Loftis Middle School teaching students valuable lessons in life.
"If it reaches out to one kid and it makes a difference, then that's a tool I want to have in my tool box."
Launched in 1983, D.A.R.E., or the Drug Abuse Resistance Education Course, teaches thousands of students across America important lessons and values.
"It's a curriculum based program that teaches students more than decision making. so, they can apply this decision making to drugs, drinking, or just kind of you know, life choices," shared School Resource Deputy Sarah Riggle.
Sarah Riggle is the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office newest D.A.R.E. instructor.
She says the course is needed more than ever in today's society.
"Nowadays with overdoses nationwide, everything is rising, kids today are faced with a lot more challenges and opportunities that myself were not faced with when we were younger."
According to the Hamilton County Health Department, 226 people died from drug overdoses last year - with the synthetic opioid Fentanyl contributing to 73% of those fatalities.
"This just provides them with a map to say no. And it also gives them options."
Riggle is also the first female instructor to graduate from the D.A.R.E. program in about two decades!
"I feel like as a female, any female, you can bring different perspectives and different ideas to it on how to handle situations."
And the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office agrees that a female-led course is beneficial to everyone.
"Having her as a female, she'll reach students in a different way that our male SRD's can't. It's really good, especially for our female students to see a woman SRD teaching that class." explained Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Matt Lea.