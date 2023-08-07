PRISON GENERIC MGN

An inmate at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center faces new charges related to terrorism.

Court records show 34-year-old Robert Millsaps threatened to kill the Hamilton County judge who presided over some of his cases.

Millsaps is also accused of threatening to bomb a United States federal building and a bonding company.

Millsaps new charges include commission of an act of terrorism, retaliation against a judge, and false reports.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 17.

