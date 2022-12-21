Crews with the Hamilton County Highway Department are getting ready for long shifts over the next few days. They'll be working keep our roads safe and they're asking drivers to do their part as well.
"I think right now, expectations are to expect the worst," said Brandon Mauracher, Director for Hamilton County Highway Department
Mauracher oversees maintenance for roads in Hamilton County. With the Local 3 Storm Alert Team calling for possible winter weather on Friday morning, he says his team is preparing for icy roads.
"Running plows to get sand on the roads, hit any kind of icy spots, and maintain any kind of hazard we see," said Mauracher.
Mauracher says his team will be working 12-hour shifts Thursday and Friday, focusing on roads in the higher elevations, like Mowbray Mountain, Signal Mountain and Waldens Ridge.
He says if you see their flashing lights, slow down, move over and give them space.
"With these bigger vehicles, they take twice the distance to stop an slow down as a normal vehicle," said Mauracher.
Mauracher warns with temperatures on Friday expected to fall into the single digits, areas where ice has melted on the roads could end up re-freezing.
"Creating black ice, which is very hard to see, I mean once you get onto that, its hard to stop, its hard to slow down," said Mauracher.
Mauracher advises drivers to stay off the roads on Friday if you can. But if you do have to drive, he recommends checking the brakes on your vehicle and the tread on your tires before hitting the road.
"Allow more time to get to and from places if they absolutely have to get out, and just be courteous to those around them," said Mauracher.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates on the possibility of winter weather in Tennessee Valley.