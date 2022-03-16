The Hamilton County Highway Department will close a portion of Bates Road in Apison on Thursday for maintenance.
The Highway Department will be closing Bates Road in Apison Thursday, March 17th from 9AM until 3PM for a drain tile to be replaced. The road will be closed at 11502 Bates Road and will be closed to all traffic, as there will be an open trench across the road. pic.twitter.com/cr3AVAI1eH— Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (@hcsotn) March 17, 2022
The road will be closed in the 11000 block from 9:00am to 3:00pm so crews can replace a drain tile.
The road will be closed in both directions.
Please avoid the area and use an alternate route during the closing.
