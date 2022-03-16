Road closed sign

The Hamilton County Highway Department will close a portion of Bates Road in Apison on Thursday for maintenance.

The road will be closed in the 11000 block from 9:00am to 3:00pm so crews can replace a drain tile.

The road will be closed in both directions.

Please avoid the area and use an alternate route during the closing.

