With these temperatures fluctuating all week, some people may have felt it affect their immune systems.
With more cold temperatures coming down the road and winter right around the corner, one health official is warning to be proactive when it comes to your health.
“This is going to be a tougher year for influenza and we’re already seeing cases spike much sooner than before," said Hamilton County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Miller says if you've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, these fluctuating temperatures with cold lows could be a reason why.
“We do see spikes in our infectious diseases such as covid, such as influenza, because instead of being outside, we tend to group more," said Miller.
He said there isn't just a noticeable spike in COVID or the flu, but other health conditions as well.
“If you deal with sinus allergies, you’re going to find that the cold weather’s really going to dry out the sinus passages a great deal more because we’re really turning on our heat and we’re going to be coming out of outside and spending a lot more time inside," said Miller.
He said there are simple habits to remember as these temperatures continue to rise and fall.
“The basic things are wash your hands, be careful with hand shaking, especially in large crowds, churches and events," said Miller. "Also be sure to explore your local pharmacy or health department to get your vaccinations up to date."
When it comes to mental health, he said to be aware of the effects of less sunlight on your circadian rhythm.
“We do recommend when you have lunch breaks, when you have time off on the weekends, try to get outside," said Miller. "Try to get as much sunlight as you can. Be aware there are also indoor lighting options."