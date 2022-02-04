The Hamilton County Health Department has been fighting COVID for almost two years now. The Health Department alone has given out 200,000 vaccines. They didn't think that was possible a year ago and would like to recognize the progress the county has made so far
"When you're working in this on a day-to-day basis, you don't take a beat to recognize how far we have come,” said Sabrina Novak, the Hamilton County Health Department Administrator.
Progress doesn't happen overnight. But when you look over the last two years, a lot has changed and the Health Department has been a driving force in that.
"I do feel that we're a couple of weeks away from maybe seeing what we're seeing elsewhere in the country, which is hopefully a stabilization in the number of daily new cases,” said Janie Burley, an Epidemiologist with the Hamilton County Health Department.
We're at peak number for cases counts, but the end of Omicron may be in sight.
"We definitely saw the highest number of cases with Omicron. As far as other peaks, the number of deaths was actually higher with Delta,” Burley told us.
Burley also says most of those Omicron deaths were people who were unvaccinated and had other co-morbidities.
Testing has evolved greatly since March two years ago. The Health Department gives out 1,000 at-home rapid tests daily. They said as recent as this week, the demand for that has gone down, but they have tests stocked in case the need increases again.
"It was less of a line, and it was more of a trickling through process, so it seems like the current demand has decreased,” Novak said.
The Health Department has vaccine outreach events for February on their website.
You can always call the COVID hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have any questions about the virus.