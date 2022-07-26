The Hamilton County Health Department wants to remind you to “never leave a child alone in a parked car in the summer” as heat advisories affect the Tennessee Valley and beyond.
As sunny conditions continue, the HCHD says leaving a window open is not enough. Temperatures within a vehicle can rise by nearly 20 degrees Fahrenheit in only ten minutes.
To avoid leaving a child in a heated car, the health department advises leaving an item of value such as a wallet or phone in the backseat along with the child while commuting to help remind drivers. If you see a child unattended in a car, call 911.
The HCHD says to ACT:
A- Avoid Heatstroke injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car even for a minute.
C- Create Reminders such as placing your phone, bag, or wallet in the backseat with a child as a reminder to check the backseat.
T- Take Action If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. They are trained to respond to these situations.