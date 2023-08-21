COVID-19 is spiking again as the world approaches the fourth virus season since the deadly virus arrived.
County health officials say summer travel, unrelenting heat that drives people indoors, and weakened immunity to the virus may all be to blame.
Right now in Hamilton County, there are 30 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and there has only been one death due to the virus.
County officials say while cases are increasing, they aren't expecting a huge spike in COVID-19 cases and wouldn’t advise people to change their behavior.
Dr. Dawn Ford, an epidemiologist with the Hamilton County Health Department, says the uptick in cases doesn’t necessarily mean the U.S. is at the beginning of a fall surge.
Dr. Ford says there’s been no change in the people who are most at risk for the illness.
"We can see lots of other illnesses as well like cold and flu later in the season. So wash your hands many times a day. You can wear a mask if you want. Also, stay home if you’re sick or have a fever. Get tested if you have symptoms that correspond with COVID-19," said Dr. Ford.