The Hamilton County Health Department is seeing a significant increase in Syphilis cases.
Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection, or STI, that can cause serious health problems without treatment.
It spreads from person to person by direct contact with a syphilitic sore.
Infection develops in stages (primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary) with each stage having different signs and symptoms.
Primary Stage: A painless ulcer typically signifies the first stage of syphilis, but there may be multiple sores. The sore is usually firm, round, and painless. It appears at the location where syphilis enters the body. The sore lasts 3 to 6 weeks and heals regardless of whether a person receives treatment. However, the infection will progress to the secondary stage - if the person with syphilis does not receive treatment.
Secondary Stage: Skin rashes and/or mucous membrane lesions (sores in the mouth or genitalia) mark the second stage of symptoms. In addition to rashes, other signs and symptoms may include fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, hair loss, sore throat, and muscle aches. The symptoms of secondary syphilis may go away without treatment. However, without treatment, the infection will progress to the latent and possibly the tertiary stage of the disease. At any stage of infection, Syphilis can invade the nervous system, visual system, and/or auditory system.
Latent Stage: The latent (hidden) stage of syphilis is a period when there are no visible signs or symptoms of syphilis. Without treatment, syphilis will remain in the body even though there are no signs or symptoms. Latent syphilis can last for years.
Tertiary Stage: Tertiary syphilis is very serious and would occur 10–30 years after your infection began. Most people with untreated syphilis do not develop tertiary syphilis. However, when it does happen, it can damage your internal organs and may result in death.
Any person with symptoms of Syphilis should be tested and so should any of their sexual partners.
The Health Department’s Sexual Health Clinic is a confidential clinic that provides testing, education, and medication regarding one’s sexual health.
The Clinic is open Monday - Friday from 8:00am – 4:00pm.
Appointments can be made by calling the clinic at (423) 209-8250.
