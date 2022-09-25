The Hamilton County Health Department is reopening its Travel and Adult Immunizations Clinic to the public.
The clinic is located at the 3rd Street health department facility. It serves those traveling from and moving to other countries.
As the longest standing and most experienced State designated Yellow Fever Vaccine Center in southeastern Tennessee, they serve clients in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama and other areas.
The health department recommends that anyone interested contacts the service at least 4-6 weeks before travel to begin health related preparation for travel.
Appointments are required. On rare occasions, the clinic may be able to accommodate walk-ins. To make an appointment call 423-209-8340.
The Travel Clinic is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinic serves a variety of clients including:
- Individuals and groups traveling on mission trips
- Persons traveling for education purposes
- Individuals and families moving to other countries (expats)
- Business travelers
- Persons traveling for pleasure
The Travel Clinic offers the following vaccines for routine and travel indications:
- Hepatitis A (as well as the combined Hepatitis A & Hepatitis B vaccine “Twinrix”)
- Hepatitis B
- Tetanus-diphtheria (Td)
- Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap contains the “Whooping Cough” vaccine)
- Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR)
- Varicella (Chickenpox)
- Meningococcal (Meningitis)
- Hib (Haemophilus Influenza Type B)
- HPV (Human Papilloma Virus)
- Influenza (Flu) – available seasonally
- Pneumococcal (Pneumonia)
- Rabies
- Zostavax (Shingles)
- Typhoid vaccine– oral and injectable
- Japanese Encephalitis (must be ordered when needed due to cost)
Travel Nurses will provide specific information about each country you plan to visit, including:
- Insect concerns – including mosquitoes which may carry Malaria, Dengue Fever, Chikungunya Fever or Japanese Encephalitis; ticks which may carry Tick-borne Encephalitis, Lyme disease or Typhus; blackflies, sandflies, tse-tse flies and others
- Other health issues, such as Tuberculosis prevalence and the presence of water-borne parasites
- Food and water precautions
- Rabies risk and treatment
- Current travel advisories
- U.S. Embassy contact information and more
The clinic says it will provide a printed report which contains information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Dept. of State.
Its nurses will review all pertinent facts about the recommended and required vaccines and answer any questions you may have.
The clinic provides in-house interpreters for persons who speak Spanish. It also offers access to Language Line, a service that can provide interpreting services over the telephone for more than 170 other languages.
TennCare is accepted under certain conditions in this clinic - though it is encouraged to ask about coverage when you call. Prices are not posted on the website, but they are available upon request.
For information on how to prepare for your visit, or directions to the 3rd St location, click here.