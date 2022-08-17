With kids back in the classroom, the Hamilton County Health Department is reminding families to check their child's vaccination record.
“That seems to still be a surprise for some of the parents when they show up on the first day of school and their children aren’t fully vaccinated," said Hamilton County Health Department Special Projects Supervisor Sharon Goforth.
Goforth is using the new school year to remind families about vaccinating your children.
“It kind of breaks down into levels depending on what age your kids are and especially when you’re talking grade level, what grade they’re going into," said Goforth.
She said parents should double check what vaccines are required by your school and what vaccines are required at a certain age or grade level.
“We vaccinate them against 14 different diseases at some point in time," said Goforth.
A new aspect to focus on for the start of the school year is the COVID-19 vaccine.
Goforth said protecting your child against the chances of COVID-19 are essential for all qualified ages this year, which starts at six months.
“Six months and older. Then it depends on their age group whether they will get Pfizer, because Pfizer has dropped it down to that six month age group, or Moderna which is still available," said Goforth.
She said parents who may be hesitant should remember the different between a child having an adverse reaction to a vaccine versus simply experiencing a few temporary side effects.
“We know that we can have side effects, that’s a little bit different. You can have a sore arm, maybe a few body aches, maybe a fever," said Goforth. "We don’t consider those adverse reactions."
She added that parents should think about the long run and keeping their child safe for the 2022-2023 school year.
“Depending on the person, yes they may have an adverse reaction," said Goforth. "But the chances of that happening are usually very small and you have to weight that with the advantage of having that vaccine done and protecting yourself against the disease.”
