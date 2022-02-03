The health department is acknowledging a number of covid milestones in Hamilton County this week.
Since the virus hit, the county has given out 200,000 doses of the covid vaccine and administered 140,000 PCR tests. A thousand people have died but deaths are going down.
"I think that's a very impressive number for the health department to have given out. I think they've really by in large done a very good job both with outreach, vaccine delivery,” said Dr. Jensen Hyde, an M.D. at Erlanger.
Dr. Hyde says Hamilton County's vaccination rate being at 60-percent is low compared to the rest of the population.
As far as the prevalence of the virus in our community, Dr. Hyde says you are less likely to get severely sick if you get Omicron compared to Delta. But the number of Omicron cases is much higher than any wave we've seen in Hamilton County.
"Omicron has had yet its own flavor so to speak. The magnitude of the number of cases we've seen from Omicron, it's just hard to even wrap your head around,” Dr. Hyde told us.
Omicron is also the first wave where we've had such wide access to at-home testing.
The 7-day average per 100,000 cases in the county is at 221. During the Alpha wave, it peaked at 135.
"We've now almost doubled our prior peaks in reported cases,” she told us.
Hamilton County has reported 1,000 deaths since covid began. Those numbers are going down in this wave.
"I think there's some promising evidence that at least this wave is hopefully starting to turn here. It has turned already in other parts of the country, but we started our uptick later than they did," Dr. Hyde said.
The Health Department operates a covid hotline which serves as a resource to answer questions you may have about the virus. You can call them at 423-209-8383.