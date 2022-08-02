Monkeypox has made its way to Hamilton County. The county's health department confirmed the first three cases on Tuesday.
The three cases are from Hamilton County residents.
They were all tested at the health department last week and the results came back positive on Monday.
Dr. Stephen Miller with the Hamilton County Health Department wants people to know that Monkeypox is not the same kind of virus as COVID-19.
He expressed it is not anything to be concerned about while walking around the mall or going to the movies.
“This is something that comes from close contact usually intimate contact. It can also come from sheets or bedding that have been used. We caution that you wear gloves if you are going to be handing such things. They are rare occurrences where it can come from a respiratory source, but usually you have to be in close range with someone for several hours,” Dr. Miller said.
Dr. Miller explained that MonkeyPox symptoms will start off as a regular virus with a fever and chills. Three to four days later an exposed person would start to develop a rash.
“The rash usually starts on the genitalia, but it can be on the chest, it can be on the face, and it can even be in the mouth. The rash then goes on to develop blisters, the blisters can become clear first and then go on to have a puff consistency,” Dr. Miller said.
Monkeypox tests are available at the health department, but there is fear that there is not enough to test the entire community.
“That is why it is important to be able to reach out to your family doctor. They should have this as well. I have been contacting some of the practices and they do have the right supplies to be able to do the test for this as well,” Dr. Miller said.
Results usually come back within a day.
Dr. Miller said there are ways people can better protect themselves from Monkeypox.
“You need to know who you have been in contact with. If you are around someone that has symptoms or the rash that you are seeing with the Monkeypox, you need to avoid close contact with that individual. If you are going to be in the same room with them for a period of time take the same precaution you would with COVID and wear a surgical mask,” Dr. Miller said.
The health department only have a limited supply of vaccines, they will be provided to those who have been in close contact or exposed to someone with the virus.
For anyone with questions or concerns can call the Hamilton County Health Department hotline from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays only.
The number is 423-209-8383.