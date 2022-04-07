The Hamilton County Health Department is now offering second COVID-19 booster shots to those eligible. Data shows 55% of residents in Hamilton County have been fully vaccinated and it may be time for a booster.
"Vaccines over time, the efficacy will wane," Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Sabrina Novak said.
Public health experts said they're starting to see reduced protection over time against mild and moderate disease, so a booster increases immune response and improves protection.
"When we get complacent sometimes we become ill with COVID because we have kind of gotten more lax on our own parts," Novak said.
After the FDA approval, recommendations from the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health, the Hamilton County Health Department received approval to administer the second round of COVID-19 booster shots.
This second booster is for people 50 years or older or immunocompromised and at least 12 years old. It must be at least four months after the first booster.
"The different in dosage is between the pediatrics and the adults. Every other piece or component of that vaccine is the same," Novak said.
Novak said it doesn't matter if you received the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer shots for your primary series, this booster is recommended for all.
"This second booster is imperative to maintain the health and well-being of those individuals," Novak said.
The shots from the Health Department are being offered at the Birchwood Clinic, Ooltewah Health Center, Sequoyah Health Center, and 3rd Street Clinic.
The dates and times vary, so call 423-209-8383 to check availability. Appointments are not necessary.
Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date on your vaccines according to the CDC.