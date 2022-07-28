The Hamilton County Health Department is extending its hours to help get your student vaccinated before the school year.
The health department always provides the vaccines at the 3rd Street location, 921 E 3rd Street. Normal hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On August 9 the office will be open from 8 in the morning until 6 p.m. for immunizations.
From August 8 to August 12 the they will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to pick up immunization records.
For the online request for shot records for children vaccinated in Tennessee, click here.