The Hamilton County Health Department is using February as a way to bring awareness to dating violence among teenagers.
"In 2019 one out of six Tennessee girls reported teen dating violence," said Hamilton County Health Department Violence Prevention Coordinator Monica Thompson. "That was the highest in the nation."
According to the CDC, nearly one in 11 female and one in 14 male high school students have experienced physical dating violence in the past year.
Thompson said there are signs you can look out for to protect both yourself and others.
"Experiences extreme jealousy, insecurity, controlling behaviors, isolation from friends and family," said Thompson.
Thompson said experiencing dating violence as a teen, either online or in-person, can also have long-term effects into adulthood like experiencing decreased self-esteem, depression, or anxiety.
"You can also set the stage for future relationship problems like intimate partner violence and sexual violence perpetration and victimization throughout life," said Thompson.
She said if you recognize this happening to someone you know, never point fingers or ask why they haven't left. Let the person talk freely without judgement about what's happening.
"Let them know that they are being understood and listen to them before saying anything or giving any opinions," said Thompson.
She said using resources in the community is always an option as well.
"The Right Crisis center, Family Justice Center here in Chattanooga, and also the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline," said Thompson.
For more information on how to recognize dating violence among teens, you can click here.