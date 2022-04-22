COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are still reportedly low in Hamilton County, but the reporting may not be as accurate as it once was.
The Hamilton County Health Department reports positive labs from providers from the community, but at home tests are not included unless they are called in.
"We want to remain vigilant," Hamilton County Health Department Epidemiologist Janie Burley said.
The Hamilton County Health Department is reporting fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases daily for the past month.
Burley said recently, not as many people are getting tested at the Health Department.
"When case count is high we tend to see more testing because people are worried about the prevalence of COVID in the community," Burley said.
There may be another reason. About 60 million households have received their free home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mark Anderson said since people are using those to test, case counts aren't as accurate as when you could only get tested at a lab.
"We're definitely missing cases but at the present I don't think it's a huge number," Dr. Anderson said.
Studies show the Omicron variant was more transmissible than the Delta variant, but less severe. The BA2 variant is a sub-variant of Omicron an should produce similar results.
"We're hopeful that we may see a small increase, but not a surge like we saw with Omicron," Burley said, "Hospitalizations will remain low and our deaths will remain low."
She said they are keeping an eye out for what's happening in other parts of the country to see what may be coming our way.
"I don't think we're completely out of the woods, but I do think we're starting to return to living life a little more normal," Burley said.
She said if you think you've been exposed or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, mask up.