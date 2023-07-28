The Hamilton County Health Department, WillowBend Farms, and Vision Hospitality Group partnered with local organizations to participate in the Red Sand Project during Human Trafficking Awareness Week, recognized July 23 - 29th, 2023.
"I am a human trafficking survivor, and if I would have had access to the services that we have today, my life and my journey could have been much different," said Willowbend Farms Founder and CEO, Sarah McKinnis.
The Red Sand Project uses sand artwork as a way for people to come together and connect, raising awareness about human trafficking, modern slavery, and exploitation. The red sand symbolizes the human trafficking victims that fall through the cracks of our society every day. Although Hamilton County makes continuous efforts and improvements, human trafficking remains a significant public health concern within our community.
"52 million people are being trafficked in the world today, and I know there is a large portion of that happening right here in our community," said Willowbend Farms Founder and CEO, Sarah McKinnis.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is a demand-driven crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services, or commercial sex acts, targeting men, women, and children. Human trafficking is also one of the fastest-growing criminal industries in the country, with cases reported in all 50 states. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2021, 217 victims in Tennessee were involved in 152 reported cases; cases can have multiple victims.
"The victims and survivors experience mental health issues, physical health issues that the health department works every day to combat," said Hamilton County Health Department Sexual Violence Prevention Coordinator Monica Thompson.
If you know someone who needs help to escape trafficking, contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484. If you suspect you have encountered a victim of human trafficking, you may call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233722.