Tuesday's train derailment in Collegedale closed roads and created challenges for cleanup crews and motorists.
Ten train cars and three locomotives derailed when the train crashed into a truck carrying a concrete beam. It caused a massive diesel spill at the crossing on College Drive East and Apison Pike.
Two people who were injured in the crash are out of the hospital.
The area looks a lot different than it did just 24 hours ago. The wreckage has been moved out of the way, new tracks have been laid and Norfolk Southern trains are running again at reduced speeds.
When the Norfolk Southern train collided with a concrete beam Tuesday afternoon, it caused the locomotive and 10 boxcars to derail spilling gallons of diesel. Hamilton County Hazardous Materials Officer C.J. Davis said there was about 3700 gallons of diesel in the locomotives.
“We estimate from anywhere from a thousand to 1500 gallons leaked out," he explained.
Davis said the diesel spilled into Wolftever Creek. When the Hazmat team arrived it was all hands on deck to contain the fuel to one area.
“Hamilton County Hazmat responded with 17 members, Chattanooga Fire Department responded with about 15, and then Tri-Community Fire Department had about 30 members on scene."
A team was stationed at the wreck to stop the leak and another was about a mile down the creek containing the fuel.
“We have specialized booms, that’s a river boom that’s about 8 to 10 inch wide and it just goes from one bank to the other and it just keeps things contained to it and then we’ll put out a boom and it floats on top of the water and it lets the water go through, but it collects all the petroleum products.”
Within an hour and a half, Davis said they had the leak under control and the spillage contained to one area. With the creek leading to the Tennessee River any longer and it could have made a bigger mess for crews.
“I mean there was a couple thousand gallons of fuel. If we didn’t contain it as quick as we did it could have lead to more probably for sure," said Davis.
Diesel fuel is toxic to most life forms and may affect fish and birds. Crews were able to clean up the spill before any wildlife was harmed.