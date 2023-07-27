A grand jury has indicted a man accused of a carjacking in June of 2022.
According to the indictment, 21-year-old Joe Henry McCaleb is accused of forcing a man to give up his vehicle on June 13, “by violence or putting the victim in fear”.
The indictment says McCaleb used a “deadly weapon and the victim suffered serious bodily injury”.
McCaleb was arrested by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on July 24.
He is charged with one count of carjacking and one count of especially aggravated robbery.
McCaleb is being held at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on August 4.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.