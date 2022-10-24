Many Republicans say they don't believe the January 6th capitol hearings and the investigation into former President Donald Trump has deterred voters come November.
The bigger issue is keeping inflation down and keeping taxes low for the American People.
GOP leaders were in attendance at GreenWay Farms in Hixson to encourage Republican voters to come out to the polls this November.
"I think the numbers are trending very positively for the republican party i expect us to have some really big wins all across the state of Tennessee," said Senator Bo Watson of District 11.
The State Senator spoke on what the party has done for Tennesseans over the past decade.
He says, many Americans are reaching deep into their pockets to support their families.
The senator says Republicans have policies that will put more money into the pockets of hardworking Americans.
"So I think working on things to curb inflation," Watson said. "I think the republican party has a long record of holding down inflation with fiscal policies that are more conservative that control spending and spend appropriately."
That's a theme echoed by Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp.
"No one really argues we are the place to business. The place to raise a family all that credit doesn't go to Chairman Watson. But he has a share in, just like Sen. Gardenhire does like Chairwoman Hazelwood."
Mayor Wamp says another way he plans to boost the economy in the state is to equip the County's youth with training for job sin the future.
He says when looking at the success of the state over the past few years, it's because of state and local Republican leaders in office.
"I would tell people judge the Republican Party in this state on the leadership you have seen in Nashville," said Wamp.
It's no secret the Republican party has had its share of media attention this past year.
The January 6th capitol hearings and the investigation into top secret documents found at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann says those stories making headlines will not distract Republican voters during mid-term elections.
"The American people are concerned about inflation they are concerned about economy, they are concerned about foreign policy," said the Congressman. "They are not concerned about this hearing that has gone on way too long."
When asked about the classified documents found at trump's home, Fleischmann said.
"I've been in that office in Mar-a-Lago with the Former president. I wanting to make sure we do everything possible to protect the Presidency as an institution," said Fleischmann.
On a different note, many voters are still waiting for student loan relief. The Republican party has hit the pause button on that for now.
Fleischmann says it isn't fair to borrowers who have already paid their debt.
"In terms of fundamental fairness it's the wrong thing to do I think it's pandering for votes on the part of a broken of a broken White House. It won't work."
Senator Marsha Blackburn was at the event. We wanted to get her thoughts on trump and the January 6th, but she refused to talk to the media.