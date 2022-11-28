Hamilton County gets a middling rating in the new 2021-22 Tennessee Schools State Report Card. There are five designations districts can receive based on their overall score: Exemplary, Advancing, Satisfactory, Marginal, and In Need of Improvement. Hamilton County is designated "satisfactory."
In overall achievement, Hamilton County elementary and middle schools rate 1.5 out of a possible 4 points, while Hamilton County high schools rate 3 out of 4.
In the chronically out of school category, Hamilton County is rated 1.5 out of a possible 4. The Chronically Out of School indicator is measured by the rate of chronic absenteeism, which is defined as the percent of students who missed at least 10% of the instructional days that they were enrolled for during the school year. At each school, all students, as well as each of the historically underserved student groups (i.e., Black/Hispanic/Native American, Economically disadvantaged, English learners, students with disabilities), received a score, ranging from 0 to 4, on this indicator, and the scores across student groups are used to create the Chronically Out of School score.
Also on the 0 to 4 scale, Hamilton County's graduation rate is 2, and in English Language Proficiency, Hamilton County's score is 2.5.
Among elementary schools, six Hamilton County schools scored the highest rating (4.) They are Lookout Mountain, Lookout Valley, McConnell, Nolan, Thrasher, and Wallace A. Smith. Westview Elementary scored a 3.9.
On the other end of the scale, East Side Elementary scored a 0.1, Harrison scored 0.3, Howard Connect Academy and Spring Creek scored a 1.0, East Lake Elementary and Hardy scored 1.1, and Calvin Donaldson scored 1.2.
Among middle schools, East Hamilton and Loftis earned the highest achievement ratings at 3.3. The three lowest rated schools are Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence, Dalewood, and East Lake Academy at 1.0.
Among high schools, Center for Creative Arts and Hamilton County Collegiate High at Chattanooga State scored 4.0, with Signal Mountain at 3.9, and Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences at 3.6. The lowest rated high schools are East Ridge High at 1.0, and Brainerd and Howard at 1.1
Here is the statement from The Tennessee Department of Education: The 2021-22 State Report Card, an online tool designed for parents, families and education stakeholders to understand how Tennessee’s districts and schools are serving students.
The State Report Card provides families and other stakeholders information about how Tennessee schools and districts are performing to inform decisions and strategic investments to best support students.
“With the release of the State Report Card, Tennessee continues our firm commitment to providing families with clear, actionable information on how our districts and schools are serving students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The Report Card allows stakeholders to access years’ worth of meaningful data through an interactive, easy-to-navigate online platform, and now the latest data is available to help Tennesseans to explore and learn about their local schools and districts.”
This year’s State Report Card, as in previous years, contains general information and state-, district-, and school-level data including enrollment, finance, and staffing. In addition, the State Report Card includes the following performance indicators—academic achievement, growth (district and school level only), chronically out of school, and progress on English language proficiency, Ready Graduate, and graduation rate.
The 2021-22 State Report Card has been improved and contains several new features including:
- Improved usability and accessibility across district and school pages
- Improved interactive visualization
- Redesigned overall performance and information pages
- Filter functions for school/district designations and distinctions
- New badges for school designations and school/district distinctions
- Google translator option
The 2021-22 State Report Card can be accessed here. Additional resources on the State Report Card are available here .
For additional data on schools and districts, visit the Data Downloads page.