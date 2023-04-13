Three years ago Thursday morning, the Tennessee Valley was waking up to the devastating aftermath of the Easter 2020 tornado outbreak.
Some neighborhoods still don't look the same.
"There were no street signs, streets don't look the same, all of the trees are gone, the houses are gone, it's pitch dark," Chris Adams, Hamilton County's director of emergency management, remembered. "So we had difficultly. And then, there are power lines everywhere."
Adams was in the county's emergency operations center monitoring the weather radar on April 12, 2020.
"It looked like it had missed us," said Adams. "So we let our guard down and we were starting to close the emergency operations center."
But then, he said, he saw Local 3 News' weather coverage showing the signs of a tornado brewing in southeastern Hamilton County.
The winds ended up reaching 145 mph.
Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services Director John Miller said he didn't recognize the neighborhood where he used to work.
"You have to physically cut your way in through all the fallen timber, the power lines, and power poles," said Miller. "And so it makes it tough."
Seven tornadoes ended up touching down throughout the Local 3 News coverage area that night.
Twelve people died. The oldest 79. The youngest was four-year-old Grayson Meadows of East Brainerd.
"Our job is to make the worst day of their lives as best as possible," said Adams. "So that's what we're doing and that's what I remember is 'what can we do to help these people as fast as we can?'"
Adams and Miller said no amount of training could have prepared them for the challenges that they faced that day. They dug through debris and performed life-saving measures.
"You find people who don't want to leave their homes," said Adams. "Some people don't have insurance. This is everything they worked toward their whole lives."
And three years later, Miller and Adams say it was a life-changing experience.