First responders were called to the off ramp of HWY 153 going towards Jersey Pike Tuesday night.
Hamilton County EMS were already at the scene where a woman had just delivered a baby boy.
Responders quickly realized the child was not breathing and rushed the infant to Erlanger.
"To see an ambulance pull off and have 6 police cars in front and behind it knowing they're wanting the best for that child. It said a lot for the city of Chattanooga," said Chattanooga Station 6 Senior Firefighter Britt Bradshaw.
Firefighters Josh Hixson and David Linam stepped into action.
"CPR about all the way to the hospital and then he took his first breath. And then he took another breath and a couple more," said Chattanooga Station 6 Firefighter Josh Hixson.
The two men say they could not help from celebrating when the infant began to breathe.
"We were hollering Henry, Henry weren't we? Oh yeah. We were. We got a little misty eyed. It was emotional."
The other two station 6 men stayed with the mother, who put a lot of trust in the men and woman at the scene.
"I will give the mom a lot of credit. She was calm the entire thing. Even watching us work on her child. I think she knew in her heart her baby was going to be okay," said Chattanooga Station 6 Fire Chief Scott Sparks.
Hixson says Hamilton County paramedic Victoria Slaughter continued to direct first responders at the scene and told the mother her child was okay.
"The joy on her face when Vicky told her he was breathing on his own when we got there. You can't beat it. You can't beat it," said Hixson.