Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced the county’s interest in the 11-acre “Golden Gateway” site being sold by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, with a vision to develop it into a next-generation public school campus.
“A generational investment in public education in the heart of downtown Chattanooga would send a powerful message about our priorities as a community, while also providing for future growth,” Wamp said. “This is our opportunity to fulll a promise made three decades ago that the legacy of Kirkman Technical High School would live on. We look forward to working with county commissioners to make a compelling proposal to BCBST leaders that the highest and best use of their site is to prepare Hamilton County students for careers.”
Hamilton County’s interest in the site for educational purposes follows the school system’s recent focus on saving taxpayer dollars through adaptive reuse of existing facilities, demonstrated with the construction of the new CSLA and the planned conversion of the former Cigna facility in East Brainerd.
“The decisions we make today determine who we will be in the future. Investing in quality education for children is perhaps the single most important thing we can do to build a better city, and we are particularly committed to backing projects that strengthen workforce development. Downtown Chattanooga is poised for historic growth and development, and this significant investment by Hamilton County in education could be transformative, bringing quality public education back into the urban core where it thrived for many decades," stated Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
“As residential growth in and around downtown accelerates, there will inevitably be a need for more seats for students in the years to come. The existing facility on the “Gateway” site presents an excellent adaptive reuse opportunity for the school system similar to our recent acquisition of Cigna’s site in East Brainerd. For months, I’ve worked closely with Mayor Wamp to set priorities for improving the county’s school facilities, and this “Gateway” site ts both our intention to plan for future growth and to provide more career and technical pathways for students in every area of the county," explained Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson.