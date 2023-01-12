"Just be diligent. If you see something suspicious, give us a call. That's what we're here for. Also, check your mail."
Hamilton County's Sheriff Department suggests not leaving mail or packages in your mailbox overnight, promptly pick up your mail, have someone you trust to pick up large items delivered, consider installing cameras, and to track package information frequently.
If you see any suspicious activity, Sergeant Holloway says to call your local law enforcement. If your camera catches suspicious activity, he says to record it and let the police assess the situation.
If you travel or are away from your home, Sergeant Holloway advises joining the Hamilton County watch list. This can help with mail theft and other crimes.
"What you deem you think you need your house watched for is what we watch for," said Sergeant Holloway.
He says your neighbors are one of the best resources.
"Neighbors looking out for neighbors works out great because you know the neighbors that live beside you. If you don't, get to know them," he says.
The United States Postal Services also offers informed delivery, where you can sign up for package updates, schedule and receive mail reminders, schedule a re-delivery, and leave instructions for your carrier.