Covid-19 has impacted health care workers and employees everywhere.
Hamilton County EMS officials are looking to hire more people to add to the team after dealing with staffing shortages and employees testing positive for Covid-19.
The EMS response time to an emergency is a matter of life or death.
If a truck is out of service due to an employee shortage, minutes can make a difference.
"There have been days where we have had to shut at truck down," John Miller, Director of The Hamilton County EMS said.
His team has been impacted by staffing shortages and workers testing positive for Covid-19. He says at one time fourteen employees were out after positive tests.
"We're not immune to the staffing problems that I think a ton of people have been seeing across the nation especially in health care...health care, in particular, has really been hit hard," He said.
When this happens, the districts are spread thin. There are sixteen ambulances in the fleet.
Two locations have two trucks on site. The downtown location and the Hixson location. When they're short, one of those will be out of service.
"It's not just us it's every EMS in the nation. particularly in the Southeast," Miller said.
He said hiring more people to their team will help.
Currently, 15 positions are available and new EMT classes will begin too.
"Very soon we have an EMT academy starting which will have up to 10 students that we can train as EMTs and kind of cultivate our own personnel," he said.
The Hamilton County EMS unit hopes this hiring initiative will help the area if shortages continue.
"EMS is a great career field. I've been doing it for 33 years. I started here in Hamilton county as an EMT myself and progressed through the ranks," Miller said.
If you would like to be a part of the Hamilton County EMS team, apply on their website at HamiltonTNEMS.org or call the office at (423) 209-6900.