UPDATE: Back by popular demand, Hamilton County EMA and Local 3 have partnered up for another weather radio event on Thursday.
The event is being held at the Academy Sports in Hixson until 7pm.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency held a weather radio event at Hamilton Place Mall Thursday and deemed it a huge success.
Local 3's David Karnes was onsite as 70 new radios were programmed and 80 old radios reprogrammed .
HCEMA PR Manager Amy Maxwell said, "Another huge success with programming weather radios yesterday at Academy Sports!! After yesterday's turnout from the general public, it is safe to say the public continues to show the importance of being WEATHER PREPARED!"
According to Maxwell, residents requested another event at the Academy Sports in Hixson following the big turnout.