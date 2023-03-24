UPDATE: Back by popular demand, Hamilton County EMA and Local 3 are partnering up for another weather radio event on March 30.
The event will be held at the Academy Sports in Hixson from 2:00-7:00pm.
Free batteries will be issued for the first 45 radios courtesy of Warren & Griffin.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency held a weather radio event at Hamilton Place Mall Thursday and deemed it a huge success.
Local 3's David Karnes was onsite as 70 new radios were programmed and 80 old radios reprogrammed .
HCEMA PR Manager Amy Maxwell said, "Another huge success with programming weather radios yesterday at Academy Sports!! After yesterday's turnout from the general public, it is safe to say the public continues to show the importance of being WEATHER PREPARED!"
According to Maxwell, residents requested another event at the Academy Sports in Hixson following the big turnout.