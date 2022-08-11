You can now send your application for an absentee ballot for the November 8th State General Election and the City of Chattanooga Council District 8 Run Off Election.
Click here to access Hamilton County's Election Commission website to request an absentee ballot or check the status of a submitted Absentee Application.
Now accepting absentee applications for the November 8, 2022 State General Election and SEPARATE applications for the City of Chattanooga Council District 8 Run-Off Election. Begin your application online: https://t.co/17toFcEA9o pic.twitter.com/tR5zxUYUI4— Hamilton County Election Commission (@VoteHamiltonTN) August 10, 2022
Those applications are due on September 8-th.