The Hamilton County Election Commission is reminding the community that only voters who reside in City Council District 8 are eligible to participate in the September 15, 2022, City Council 8 Run-off election.
As part of our upcoming messaging for the City 8 Run-off election, the Election Commission is clarifying that only portions of precincts geographically inside Council district 8 lines adopted in 2011 can participate in the current election.
A press release sent Wednesday morning states,
"For example, only have about 125 voters inside the Alton Park precinct who are geographically inside City Council District 8 from the 2011 City Council lines."
The Commission is advising voters to look at any new voter registration cards with a print date of 3/19/2022 or newer to see if City Council District 8 is printed on their voter registration card before attempting to go to the polls for the September 15, 2022 run-off.
Voters can also verify their district info online anytime by using the voter lookup tool available on our website at: http://elect.hamiltontn.gov/myinfo or by phone Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 423-209-8683 (VOTE).
There are also interactive maps online at the Hamilton County GIS department: https://gismaps.hamiltontn.gov/electionmap.
In the layers section on the left-hand side, check the box for "Council Districts 2011" to see an overlay layer of the green council district lines adopted in 2011 over the current Hamilton County precinct lines, which was adopted and approved by the State of TN on March 9, 2022.
The following week in March, the Hamilton County Election Commission mailed out over 230,000 redistricting notices to every voter in the county, advising them of the precinct, polling place, and state/county and city district lines.
The Commission also secured a deal with Carta buses to run an ad on their bus line to alert people looking for their redistricting notices, while continuing to run ads on Chattanoogan.com, the Chattanooga News Chronicle newspaper, and on social media such as Facebook.
Attached is a list of precincts and polling places that will be open on election day on September 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. eastern.