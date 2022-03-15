The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office is asking the sheriff's office to investigate a traffic stop by the Collegedale Police Department.
The incident occurred on Thursday, March 10, and the driver was charged with speeding, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
The Collegedale Police Department says they will be doing an administrative review of the traffic stop and will release the results after it is complete.
No further details have been released at this time.
