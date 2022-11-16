Residents at an East Ridge extended stay hotel find themselves with no where to go after being evicted. It closed Wednesday by order of District Attorney Coty Wamp. And residents say they weren't given notice of the closure.
Coty Wamp says they made the decision weeks ago with the East Ridge Police Department to shut down the Budgetel Inn Hotel.
Around 6:30 Wednesday morning residents started to get knocks on their door and were told that they had until 11 Wednesday morning to get out.
"I'm not sure what's next but I know that God is in control of my future," said evicted resident, Cristy Backus.
Cristy Backus was one of the countless Budgetel residents having to rent Uhauls and find another place to live with nearly no warning from the city.
Residents say they learned from their children the building was being closed after social workers told the kids at school. The general manager of the hotel says he wasn't told the building was closing until the day was almost over on Tuesday.
"I collect the rent and try to help the people, that I would know before they would know," said Joe Curtis, General Manager for Budgetel Inn.
"We found out through our children in school, the school called. They didn't even tell the people that has the recipes that pay the money for the rooms, they told our children first," said evicted resident, Catheana Britt.
Coty Wamp says there are a number of reasons why they made the decision, one of them being the high volume of crime reported at the hotel on a daily basis.
"There is drug activity constantly on this premises. In the last year, since January 2022, there have been numerous overdoses, two of which have resulted in fatalities," said Coty Wamp.
Police calls to the Budgetel make up 35% of their responses to all hotels in East Ridge.
Wamp says another reason for closing down the hotel is that at any given time a hand full of sex offenders were living there, where kids are staying.
"Several of the sex offenders who have lived here as of this week have crimes on their record that are violence against children, in the states opinion that is unacceptable," said Coty Wamp.
Some residents unsure of where to go next have gone to social media asking for help from the community.
"So I asked my daughter to post it on Facebook and ask people for help and to cash app her because I figured that would go faster than a go-fund me page," said Backus.
Coty Wamp says the case is set to be heard in criminal court on Monday. She says she has not heard from the owner or any other parties related to this situation.