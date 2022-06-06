Hamilton County District Attorney Candidates responded to the recent shootings, giving their approaches to prosecuting murderers and deterring violent crime in our community.
Republican Hamilton County District Attorney Candidate Coty Wamp said if he's elected, she'll seek the harshest punishment the law allows for those causing the violence. Democratic candidate John Allen Brooks said he'll make sure every crime is investigated with professionalism.
In the span of two weeks, 26 people were shot in Chattanooga. Local leaders have responded, calling for change.
"We already have the laws in place. It's about a district attorney that's going to enforce them. We don't need to talk about gun control right now, we're talking about people that are willing to fire shots into a crowd of people and murder multiple people, they don't care about gun laws," Republican Hamilton County District Attorney Candidate Coty Wamp said.
She said if elected, she'll do what she can to enforce the law and deter criminals from committing these acts.
"For me, it's take them off the streets, it's a zero tolerance policy," Wamp said.
Wamp said the recent violence is gang related and plans to have a gang unit in her office.
"If someone comes to me and says it was actually totally random and here are the people who did it and they were just random criminal offenders around town, then fine, I don't believe that to be true, we've seen this for a decade in this county. We've seen the numbers increase, we know what this is," Wamp said.
As of Monday, Chattanooga Police won't confirm that it's gang related, but they also can't rule it out.
Democratic Hamilton County District Attorney Candidate John Allen Brooks said it's too early to call it that.
"You have to know what the facts are before calling every crime," Democratic Hamilton County District Attorney Candidate John Allen Brooks said.
Brooks said he doesn't think a simple solution exists, but will work professionally prosecuting crimes of violence.
"I would work very closely with the mayor of Chattanooga and other mayors and have someone who would go and be present during these serious crimes to get a good feel for what took place and gather the facts so they can effectively, efficiently, and fairly prosecute the crimes," Brooks said.
Current Hamilton County District Attorney, General Neal Pinkston, said he's exploring charging the teen suspect from last weekend's shooting on Walnut street as an adult.