Hamilton County District Attorney candidate Coty Wamp says justice prevailed as a result of the decision a judge made Tuesday night, dismissing charges against a Soddy Daisy man who the state claims was misidentified.

This all stems from an investigation requested by current District Attorney Neal Pinkston in which he accuses Wamp of witness tampering and obstruction of justice in connection to the Soddy Daisy case.

"I will always try to help," Hamilton County District Attorney Candidate Coty Wamp said.

Tuesday night in the Soddy Daisy Municipal Court, aggravated assault charges were dropped for Hugo Garcia Padilla after the state said it was a case of mistaken identity.

"No matter what, politics aside, whether it helps me or hurts me that it was the wrong person at the jail. I don't care so long as justice prevails," Wamp said.

Wamp said she had information the wrong person was arrested, so she contacted the Soddy Daisy Police and District Attorney's office.

"One of the reasons I initially acted on this situation a month ago is because I have a ethical obligation as a lawyer, licensed in the state of Tennessee, to do so," Wamp said.

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston asked the TBI to investigate Wamp for obstruction of justice and witness tampering, after consulting with Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond and Chief Deputy Austin Garrett, who agreed the TBI should be notified.

"Asking for an investigation into your own political opponent is not only an abuse of power, it's a disservice to the office you hold and those who elected you," Wamp said.

In a statement, Pinkston wrote: "Prosecutors aren’t allowed to talk about ongoing investigations, so I can’t say much. Political optics and campaign rhetoric don’t belong in the DA’s Office. The Hamilton County Sheriff and the Board of Professional Responsibility agreed with my decision, yet ultimately that decision is mine. Each and every time a police department asks for help, I will always make sure those officers receive support, as I did in this case."

Wamp said the results from Tuesday night prove she didn't do anything wrong.

"It was mistaken identity, they just accidentally arrested the wrong person, so based on the fact that sort of the meat of our DA's allegations against me were proven to be incorrect last night, I hope that's all wrapped up," Wamp said.

Wamp has now accused Pinkston of using $750 from his campaign to hire a private investigator to investigate her.

Pinkston responded in a statement: "These are more baseless allegations. My expenditures are in accordance with state law. Facts and evidence are important, but Ms. Wamp routinely supplies none and continues to question my integrity. While I am working daily as the District Attorney to prosecute violent criminals, she spends her time maligning me, my entire staff, and the dignity of the Office of the District Attorney General. It's a shame to impugn the integrity of this Office and all of my employees who work hard on a daily basis to do the right thing."

The TBI said the investigation into the allegations made against Wamp is active and ongoing.

At the conclusion of the press conference Wednesday morning, Wamp challenged Pinkston to a formal, live debate.

Pinkston accepted in a statement: “Absolutely, I accept and I’ve already personally told Ms. Wamp I’m looking forward to not just one, but a series of debates with her. I want the people of Hamilton County to compare our experience, our knowledge of the law, and our ability to answer tough questions so they can make an informed choice when they go to the polls."

