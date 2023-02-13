East Side deputies of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office stopped by Dave & Busters over the weekend and surprised a local young man on his eighth Birthday.
The now eight year old's mother said he loved law enforcement and asked if local deputies could stop by and help him celebrate.
"Congratulations on your 8th Birthday Kaemon! When you turn 18 look us up and we will put you to work! Sheriff Garrett is always looking for a few good men and women to join our team!," the Facebook post went on to say.