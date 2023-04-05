Parents in Hamilton County need help finding daycare options. A recent study says we don't have enough teachers to fill classrooms.
Director of Tennessee Childcare Network at Signal Centers, Heather Hicks says the survey shows some teachers leave the job because of inadequate pay and burnout.
"They're professionals; they're building the foundation for children for our future, but often they are viewed as babysitters, and that's far from the truth."
Hicks says the pandemic caused a strain on teachers. Even though most places closed during that time, daycares had to stay open.
The local non-profit, Signal Centers, works with early childhood teachers in Hamilton County.
Last month, the center surveyed daycare facilities in the area and found:
- 94% of Daycares in Hamilton County have a waitlist.
- 79% of employees say they are seeing staffing shortages.
Hicks says low pay and burnout contribute to the high numbers, and some feel they are not respected.
Also, state law restricts the number of students per teacher in a classroom.
"If we don't have qualified staff for the classroom, we're not going to have slots for children, then the waitlist is going to get long, and the families are struggling to find childcare."
Hick says when teachers leave their careers, a student suffers.
"If you aren't sure who's going to be there when you come to school when your mom or dad drops you off, your day becomes unregulated."
Hick says Signal Centers is working to find a solution, but she says parents should start looking for daycare options early.
"As soon as I found out that I'm pregnant and expecting a child, I would be like, 'where am I going to put my child?' I need to go look and find the right spot for me," Hicks said.
Signal Centers is offering guidance for childcare educators.
Child Care Wages are available to early childhood educators who meet the following criteria. The Tennessee Department of Human Services and Signal Centers grant funds for the project.
Contact Child Care Wages Tennessee at (423) 698-8528 ext. 650,651 or email wages@signalcenters.org
The Tennessee Child Care Resource & Referral Network provides free resources for a parent, childcare educators, and employers.