A suspect is in custody for a double homicide that took place on East 13th Street in 2016.
On January 31, 2016, a five year old called 911 from his home and said his parents had been shot. Turns out, they were dead and he was the only witness. The case went cold, until this week.
"The dude shot them," the five year old said.
It's been about six years since that phone call was made. Now, George Dillard and Lakita Hicks' son knows who "the dude" was.
"In this case we got a lead which prompted us to look at this case again," Hamilton County Cold Case Unit Supervisor Mike Mathis said.
The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office Cold Case Unit presented new evidence to a grand jury and issued an indictment for James Joshua Martin for the murders of Dillard and Hicks.
"Six years, thank you for not stopping, thank you for not giving up," Lakita Hicks' mother Pauletta Hicks said.
"I appreciate it," George Dillard's mother Kurria Rogers said.
The autopsy report showed both Dillard and Hicks were shot "execution-style" in their home, something a little boy witnessed. His grandmother said he needed this closure.
"He can enjoy being a kid. He's never going to forget, he's never going to forget, but he's going to know the guy that killed his mom and his dad is locked up for life," Hicks said.
James Joshua Martin is charged with two counts of first degree felony murder. He's currently being held in a federal holding facility on federal firearms and drug charges.
"We got closure," Hicks said.
"We do," Rogers said.
"That's what the unit is comprised to do, is to try to bring closure to any family that's lost someone to violence in this manner," Mathis said.
With this indictment, Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston said the Cold Case Unit has officially cleared 31 cold cases since the unit's creation in 2014.