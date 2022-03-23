The Hamilton County DA's Cold Case unit announced Wednesday a resolution in a double homicide from 2016.

The suspect is now in federal custody.

James Joshua Martin faces two counts of first degree felony murder.

Martin is believed to be responsible for the murders of George Dillard and Lakita Hicks who were shot to death inside their home on East 13th Street.

On the night of January 31, 2016, dispatch received a call from a 5-year-old boy advising that his parents had been shot and killed.

Upon arrival, police located victims George Dillard and Lakita Hicks.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Hicks was shot once in the head and once in the shoulder. Her body was found by first responders in the front bedroom of the home.

Dillard was shot twice in the head and located in a back room of the home.

