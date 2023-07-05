"This is the first step we have to do anyway. Whether we keep it or not. So, we have to find out what our options are and what the cost of that is," said Hamilton County Director of Parks Matt Folz.
Hamilton County Commissioners approved the company Geosyntec Consultants to evaluate the current McDonald Farm dam.
More decisions will be up for debate in upcoming meetings.
"I think it's a great opportunity for us as a county. So, lets not overlook the value of that pond," said Hamilton County Commissioner Greg Beck.
"When I was examining the available space before I voted to purchase that farm, this particular site and adjacent properties added up to several hundred acres of commercial development," said Hamilton County Commissioner David Sharpe.
The testing cannot cost more than $101,483.48.
"We'll have to expend dollars on this pond because it's currently in a failure mode under safe dams. So, this existing plan is to use the existing pond to keep the existing environment," said Administrator of Public Works Todd Leamon.