Hamilton County's district attorney made some bold predictions about the state of Station Street, Chattanooga's only entertainment district, during an event in Hixson on Wednesday.
Speaking to the Friends of Hixson, a community group that regularly hosts county leaders, District Attorney General Coty Wamp called the violent incidents on the street "out of control."
"We are one weekend away from having a major shooting on Station Street," Wamp said. "It's a disaster waiting to happen."
Last Sunday morning around 1:30, several cell phone videos obtained by Local 3 News show several people fighting in the street while car traffic was still moving through the street. Police responded to at least four fights that night.
One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
"I can't believe watching the video of this riot from Saturday," Wamp said. "I can't believe shots weren't fired."
Spokespeople from the East Ridge and Red Bank police departments said they sent officers to Station Street to provide backup, but both departments said their officers' involvement was minimal.
“There was an abundance of police presence and the clientele of one business still became violent, putting the police at risk," said Michael Alfano, owner of The Comedy Catch. "The police presence helped avoid a situation from getting worse.”
Alfano added that police officers' presence on the street usually deters crime, but said it did not appear to have that effect this past weekend.
"I wouldn't go as far to say that it was a nightmare," Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said in an interview with Local 3 News about the incident. "But it absolutely got our attention."
Local 3 News has reported several incidents taking place on Station Street for more than a year. The most notable incidents include a shooting last June that left two people injured and two bouncers who knocked a man unconscious and are now facing charges.
Local 3 News has obtained police reports through public records requests showing violent or potentially violent incidents taking place almost every weekend since August.
"I did not like what my officers had to go through and I think that they handled the situation with great patience and with great strength and with great courage," said Murphy.
Murphy said a resolution can be expected soon.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's Chief of Staff Joda Thongnopnua said the city plans to present measures promoting safety by the end of the week.
It's not clear what those measures are, but city council members Raquetta Dotley and Marvene Noel have floated the idea of closing the street down to through traffic on weekends and having businesses contribute to the cost of security.
"Station Street is a nightlife street. Like any nightlife street in any city, it’s seen its share of fights for years," said Brian Joyce, owner of The Blue Light. "If the city and business owners want to address it, great. I’ve told the city many times I’d be happy to chip in for additional police and security, if that’s the plan."
During her speech Wednesday, Wamp said the city needs to better fund the department to contribute to curbing the violence.
"We're not ever, well, in the near future, we're not going to have a major police presence down there because there's not enough money to fund it," said Wamp. "I think it's time to evaluate the direction that we're going. But I don't think it comes from Chief Murphy, I think it comes from the city mayor and his team."
Wamp and Chief Murphy said they met with Thongnopnua and Sheriff Austin Garrett on Tuesday about the violence on Station Street.
"Senior administration officials had a productive meeting with the District Attorney just yesterday to seek input and determine necessary steps to ensure the safety of the Station Street corridor, and agreed that the City of Chattanooga and its law enforcement partners all need to be on the same page to address this issue effectively," Thongnopnua said in a statement to Local 3 News. "That’s why the City will be announcing a range of additional measures later this week to keep Station Street and our entire community safe."
