A well-respected judge in Hamilton County is retiring next week. Judge Don Poole has served in the criminal court's third division for nearly two decades. Judge Poole was appointed by Governor Phil Bredesen in 2006 and has been re-elected to his seat since then.
He's the only elected Democrat in Hamilton County. It was his dream to be a judge, and he says he's seen a lot of lives change in his court room over the last sixteen years.
“I've seen I think more acts of forgiveness in this court room from victims or victim's families than I see in church, or synagogues, or whatever,” Judge Poole said.
Since he began serving, Judge Don Poole says he's loved his time on the bench and upholding the rule of law but the joy of his job comes from the people.
"My fellow judges are good people to work with, and for the most part I enjoy the lawyers that come into court, and the people that come into court,” he told us.
Being a judge involves a lot of emotions. He's presided over dozens of trials in his time, including some of Hamilton County's most prominent cases.
"Small child who was just beaten and brutalized by a man, and I still think about that case today. Finally the young boy died. Certainly I still think about those kids who got on the Woodmore bus, and were very, very happy getting on the bus. It was on video. So I still think about that. The Ooltewah truck crash, if you remember, when six people were killed,” Poole said.
It's a tough job that comes with a lot of responsibility. High-ranking officials aren't perfect, and Poole knows that. He feels like the court is being left in good hands with Boyd Patterson elected to his seat.
"You are going to make mistakes, you're a human being. The people that come before you are human beings, so I think that everybody should remember that,” Poole told us.
Judge Poole will officially retire next Thursday when Boyd Patterson is sworn in.