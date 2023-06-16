The Market Street public entrance to the Hamilton County Courts Building will reopen starting on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00am.
The entrance will be available for public use Monday through Friday, 8:00am – 4:00pm.
Those using the Market Street entrance will still be subject to security screening, just as those using the primary entrance on Cherry Street.
Matt Lea, Public Relations Manager for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release that the entrance is being reopened in an effort to better accommodate the citizens of Hamilton County and those conducting business within the Hamilton County Courts Building.