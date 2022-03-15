The old Cigna building across from East Brainerd Elementary School may become the site of a new school.
In 2020, MGT Consulting Group presented a facilities master plan which included recommendations on what to do with each school in the district after assessing them. As part of Phase 1, MGT made these recommendations.
Two items on the list have been checked off and approved by the county commission, purchasing of a new Tyner School and construction of a new CSLA. Another item on the list is building a new elementary school in the East Brained area to help with the growing population.
Hamilton County School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon said the former Cigna property would accomplish that goal.
"This is really an opportunity for us to one, to be very cost effective and address what we need out there in a new building and expanding capacity and really is a pressure relief valve to relieve that growth for the next 5 to 8 years," Hamilton County School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon said.
Empire Communities has contracted to buy the 95 acres which was put on the market when more people started working from home and the building became empty. The county is considering buying about 20 to 25 acres of it, including the office building, for a new school site.
"We've been very reactive to growth in the county and we need to start being proactive," McClendon said.
McClendon said the building has good bones.
"It's a fairly empty shell as we can throw up walls and renovate it, it has a cafeteria, it has a great HVAC system, it's easy to renovate and something that will be a fairly quick process I believe," McClendon said.
He expects the cost of purchase with renovations to be about $15 to $18 million.
"You're looking at a probably overall cost saving of a 15 to 20 million dollars to tax payers versus building a new school," McClendon said.
The school board must first approve the cost for renovations which is on the school board agenda for Thursday. Then, the county commission will have to approve the purchase of the property. No price has been set yet.
"If there's a way to purchase it, renovate it, and have another school and save this much money, well sure, I think it's a good opportunity," Hamilton County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley said.