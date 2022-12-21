UPDATE: The County Commission voted Wednesday to unanimously approve funding a $17 million gap in the cost of a new Tyner High/Middle School.
Mayor Weston Wamp commented, "I think it's going to be something we're really proud of."
PREVIOUS STORY:
Wednesday, Hamilton County leaders announced plans to fully fund the proposed bid to build a new Tyner Academy.
The bid came back from The Christman Company in November at $96 million, which is approximately $17-million higher than the projected cost earlier this year, according Hamilton County Mayor’s Office spokesperson Mary Francis Hoots.
Hoots says Mayor Weston Wamp said the county can reprioritize other projects to cover the extra costs.
Hamilton County issued $90-million in bonds in 2021 — $46-million of which was previously set aside for Tyner. Additionally, $33-million in ESSER funds have been committed by Hamilton County Schools towards the project. Hamilton County general government will make up the remaining $17-million from a combination of 2020 and 2021 bond monies.
“All students deserve quality learning environments, and I am very hopeful this project will receive approval from the County Commission,” said School Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “The future of Tyner is bright, and we are excited to move forward with this project.”
“With a focus on excellence from career training to athletics, the new Tyner Academy will set a high bar in public education for our entire county,” said Mayor Wamp. “Although costs increased substantially from initial estimates, it is important we honor the commitment made to the Tyner community and start construction as soon as possible.”
The Hamilton County Commission will vote to accept the $96-million bid next week.
If approved, the new school will be the first new high school built in Hamilton County since East Hamilton Middle/High School was opened in 2009 and will serve 1,400 students in grades 6 through 12.
