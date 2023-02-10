Some members of the Hamilton County Commission took a tour of the Silverdale Detention Center on Friday.
According to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Austin Garrett, Chief of Staff Ron Bernard, and Deputy Chief of Corrections Shaun Shepherd, provided a tour of the jail that included both the current facility and the new Phase One construction project.
The tour was given to only five commissioners.
Due to size limitations, an HCSO spokesperson says the decision was made divide commission members into two groups for the tours.
The Hamilton County Commissioners who toured Silverdale include Commissioner Greg Beck, Commissioner Mike Chauncey, Commissioner Joe Graham, Commissioner Steve Highlander, and Commissioner David Sharpe.
“I appreciate the support we have and continue to receive from the Hamilton County Commission. Our progress today would not be possible without their support. Today’s tour, along with the second one next week, allows us the opportunity to show the Commission some of the issues we have had, particularly with construction, and how we are working to find creative and fiscally responsible solutions. It also gives us the opportunity to show firsthand some of the major improvements we have and continue to make in order to bring the aged facility up to HCSO standards,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.
The commissioners who were not included in the first tour on Friday will tour the facility on February 17.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.