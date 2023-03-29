Hamilton County Commissioners debated Wednesday over increasing the county's procurement limits.
Procurement limits are the amount of money the county can spend without asking for approval from the county commission.
If passed, it would double the county's current limit from $25,000 to $50,000 on any single issue in a fiscal year.
"My goal is is that we don't put our administration in the position where we're losing bids," said Commissioner Jeff Eversole, who introduced the resolution.
The increase would only apply to county purchases, like furniture, office supplies, or construction jobs.
County administrators argued it could help to convince companies to do business with the county.
"The sole purpose is to improve our processes to help us speed up and really keep up with the times," said Jerald Carpenter, Hamilton County's director of procurement.
The limit for legal and professional spending, however, would still sit at $25,000 per issue per fiscal year, commissioners said.
Last year, Mayor Weston Wamp cited procurement violations, among other things, as why he wanted to fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor.
That legal dispute is still ongoing.
"These items should still come from a vote," said Commissioner Sharpe. "It just seems like a slippery slope to me. I mean, if we go from $15,000 to $25,000 to $50,000, does that mean that the next time we do this we go to $100,000?"
Commissioners appeared split on the discussion. Commissioners Sharpe, Joe Graham, and Warren Mackey voiced opposition to it Wednesday. Commissioners Gene-o Shipley, Lee Helton, Jeff Eversole, and Ken Smith all expressed they will likely support the resolution during the meeting.
"The thing that gives me heartburn here is the fact that we've already voted on this several times and it's been voted down and now we keep bringing it back up," said Commissioner Joe Graham, who also expressed budgetary concerns, signaling the change could lead to a possible tax increase. "It's beginning a pattern that if something doesn't pass we just keep bringing it back up."
Mayor Weston Wamp argued the concerns were not going to come to fruition.
"For the sake of pushing back against hyperbole, we're not heading towards a big tax increase," said Mayor Wamp. "And I can guarantee you that we're not heading towards a big tax increase anytime soon if I have anything to do with it."
The resolution will be brought up for a vote during next Wednesday's regular commission meeting. It would need a majority vote of six commissioners to be adopted.