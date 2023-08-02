Hamilton County Commissioners pulled resolution 823-11 from Wednesday's meeting. This resolution was to halt rezoning in the Hunter Road area until more surveying could be done.
"How many cars is that going down a road that is curvy, no shoulders, too narrow. It's just a terrible road. It's an old mill road, the best we can tell that was gravel, and one time and they paved it," said Gary Boles.
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp supports the resolution brought up by District 9 Commissioner, Dr. Steve Highlander.
"It'd be equally wise for the county to establish a working order task force with the specific mission to look at county roads, particularly where growth is far outpaced infrastructure," said Mayor Wamp.