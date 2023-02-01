Ladarius Price spoke to Commissioners about the safety of students at Brainerd High School today.
Price is a Brainerd graduate and a founder of an organization that provides mentoring and life skills training for teens and young adults.
He said school infrastructure was discussed, but not student safety.
He said Brainerd students have faced several safety issues this school year.
"For one - in the school year alone, Brainerd has seen two loaded firearms, a loaded clip, a shank, and they had a full-fledged shoot out in the parking lot during a basketball game." explained LaDarius Price, the founder of Lighthouse Collective.
Earlier this week, Brainerd principal Crystal Sorrells was placed on leave.
The Department of Children's Services is currently conducting an investigation into the alleged assault of a student by a third-party security guard, not approved by the school district.