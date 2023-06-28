Commissioners voted unanimously to limit the allocated Motel Hotel Occupancy Privilege Tax funds.
"This is the amendment to the previous resolution which will be appropriate as we enter into the fiscal year 2024," said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp.
Hamilton County Commissioners have agreed on a $10,366,500 cap for the 2023 fiscal year. This is expected to change annually.
"This is a conversation to be revisited as opposed to one that continues on autopilot," said Mayor Wamp.
All money made from the Motel Hotel Occupancy privilege tax since 2007 has been given to the Chattanooga Tourism Company.
CEO and President Barry White released the following statement: “We are actively working to mitigate the long and short-term implications of the Commission's decision. We will also focus our efforts on the long-term mutual objective we share with the Commission and Mayor Wamp to develop an equitable funding model for Hamilton County and the City of Chattanooga.”